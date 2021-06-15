Covid-19: NI records 115 new cases and no further deaths
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded within the 24-hour reporting period up to Tuesday morning.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,155.
Another 115 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
That means a total of 123,981 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
Fifteen people who have tested positive are in hospital, none of them are in intensive care,
Last updated 15 June at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health, Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 1,865,635 vaccines have been administered.
A total of 1,114,098 individuals have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 751,537 have received two.
Last updated 14 June at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 4,941.
Another 242 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
Sixty-seven people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - 23 people are in intensive care units.
Last updated 14 June at 18:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
Vaccination statistics in the Republic of Ireland have been disrupted due to the cyber attack on the IT system used by the country's health service.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said that as of 30 May a total of 2,387,348 vaccine doses were administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Last updated: 6 June at 14:15.