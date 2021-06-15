Covid-19: GPs to contact over-40s who have not taken vaccine
- Published
GP practices in Northern Ireland are to begin contacting patients who have not come forward for vaccines.
The groups being targeted include people over 40 and patients prioritised for the vaccine because of clinical risk factors.
They will be contacted by telephone, text or letter by GP practices and encouraged to consider vaccination.
Pop-up vaccination clinics will also be visiting different parts of Northern Ireland in the coming weeks.
The Department of Health said it would help address potential barriers to vaccination such as mobility, accessibility and language.
"Vaccination is, of course, voluntary," Health Minister Robin Swann said.
"It is important that people make informed choices and that any concerns they may have are sensitively addressed.
"That's what GPs will be doing when they make contact with patients who have not yet come forward for their jabs."
Latest Department of Health figures show that a total of 1,865,635 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland - 1,114,098 people have received one dose, while 751,537 have received two.
'Time to come forward'
Dr Francis O'Hagan, who is on the British Medical Association's GP committee, said that as the age for those eligible for vaccines has lowered "it's more difficult to get to people".
"People are busy working, there are some communities that are more difficult to reach than others and some people say 'I'll just wait another wee while'," she said.
"But they need to realise that we're trying to get to the end of this now, we're trying to get as many people vaccinated and it's time now to come forward."
The programme is being supported by the Public Health Agency, working with health trusts, community pharmacists and local councils.
The vaccination outreach has also so far included fishermen from other parts of the world based on the County Down coast, asylum seekers and people who are homeless.