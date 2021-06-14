Arlene Foster to resign as Northern Ireland first minister at 13:00 BST
Arlene Foster will resign as Northern Ireland's first minister at 13:00 BST on Monday.
Her departure comes six weeks after she was ousted as DUP leader.
Mrs Foster served as first minister from January 2016 to January 2017 - when the NI Assembly collapsed - and again from January 2020.
She stood down as DUP leader after an internal party revolt, with at least 22 assembly members (MLAs) and four MPs signing a letter of no confidence.
Mrs Foster began making a statement to the Northern Ireland Assembly at 12:00.
Her departure has prompted a series of resignations within the DUP, with several councillors and party members expressing their anger about how she was ousted.
Speaking last week, Mrs Foster said she was sad about the manner of her departure, but was "looking forward" to new possibilities.
When Mrs Foster resigns, Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill will lose her position as deputy first minister because the roles are a joint office.
There will then be a seven-day period for the approval of a new first minister and deputy first minister by Sinn Féin and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
Stormont Speaker Alex Maskey said he had received notification from Mrs Foster that she would resign from 13:00 on Monday.
"Mrs Foster has requested to make a personal statement to the assembly and I have given her permission to do so at the start of business today under speaker's business," he said.
"Under section 16B(2) of the Northern Ireland Act, if either the first minister or deputy first minister ceases to hold office at any time, the other shall also cease to hold office at that time.
"As Mrs Foster's resignation takes effect from 13:00 on 14 June 2021, both she and Mrs O'Neill will cease to hold office at that point."
He said the assembly's business committee would tomorrow be asked to consider scheduling an assembly sitting to nominate a new first minister and deputy first minister next Monday.
And so the last day begins... #ProudofNI pic.twitter.com/jDlCcdkwE0— Arlene Foster #WeWillMeetAgain (@ArleneFosterUK) June 14, 2021
New DUP leader Edwin Poots has said he will nominate his colleague Paul Givan to become the new first minister.
Sinn Féin must nominate a candidate for deputy first minister or a first minister is unable to take office.
The DUP's other new ministers affirmed the pledge of office and toko up their posts on Monday afternoon.
Michelle McIlveen replaced Peter Weir as education minister while Paul Frew took over from Diane Dodds as economy minister.