Ian Paisley apologises to Robin Swann over chant with Sir Van Morrison
- Published
DUP MP Ian Paisley has apologised "in-person" to NI Health Minister Robin Swann after chanting that he was "very dangerous" at a cancelled concert in Belfast, his party leader has said.
Mr Paisley previously defended joining Sir Van Morrison on stage at the Europa Hotel on Thursday, after four of Sir Van's planned gigs were called off.
He described his actions as "parody, comedy, banter and sarcasm".
But DUP leader Edwin Poots said on Monday that Mr Paisley had apologised.
"It shouldn't have happened," Mr Poots told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
'His reaction was wrong'
Mr Poots said he spoke with Mr Paisley after watching the video and they agreed that his reaction after being called on stage by Sir Van "was wrong".
"Ian agreed with me that he would apologise to Robin Swann and he has subsequently apologised," he said.
"I think Ian got himself into an awkward situation, Van Morrison called him onto the stage, his reaction was wrong, he felt his reaction was wrong, he has apologised for his wrongdoing and I trust that will be the end of the matter."
The BBC has approached Mr Swann for comment.
Sir Van took to the stage and addressed about 140 people who were at a dinner event after the gig was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, which he has been a vocal critic of.
The singer referred to previous comments made by Mr Swann in Rolling Stone magazine, in which he described the singer as dangerous.
He then began to chant "Robin Swann is very dangerous" repeatedly, before inviting the North Antrim MP to join him in the chant on stage.
'It's Covid that's dangerous'
Also speaking on Good Morning Ulster, Chief Medical Officer Dr Sir Michael McBride said Robin Swann was not going to be distracted "from the vital work he is doing".
"It's Covid that's dangerous and we should never, ever forget that and we should not let anyone convince us otherwise," said Sir Michael.
In a statement on Friday, Mr Paisley said: "I was put on the spot and called to the stage."
"I certainly don't believe Robin is dangerous. I think the parody and sarcasm of that comment is obvious.
"There is a balance in all of these matters and at times we get them right and at times wrong. We are all entitled to our own views on how the lockdown has been managed."
Mr Swann is a member of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and the chanting against him drew an angry response from UUP leader Doug Beattie.
"Having watched the video of Ian Paisley and Van Morrison`s antics on the stage of the Europa Hotel in Belfast, I am absolutely disgusted by what I saw," Mr Beattie said on Friday.
"They should be ashamed of themselves. Two grown men who should know better, engaging in a very personal attack on Northern Ireland`s health minister."