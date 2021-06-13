Carrick-a-Rede island fire 'was started deliberately'
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North-East Reporter
- Published
A fire on Carrick-a-Rede island at the weekend was started deliberately, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has said.
Firefighters were called to the island near Ballintoy in County Antrim on Saturday evening at about 17:00 BST.
It is understood to be the second time in a week that a fire crew was called to the site.
The bridge connecting the island to the mainland is a tourist attraction owned and maintained by the National Trust.
It has been closed to the public due to social distancing requirements.
Fire service group commander David Nicholl said firefighters from Ballycastle station used a 4x4 vehicle "to get as close to the site as possible before using knapsack sprayers" to extinguish the flames.
With only one way on and off the island, he said "it was certainly a challenge but crews were able to fulfil their role and bring the blaze under control".
The crew remained on site for one hour before National Trust staff were able to fully assess the damage.