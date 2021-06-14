Arlene Foster due to quit as Northern Ireland first minister
Arlene Foster is to resign as Northern Ireland's first minister later.
She held the office from January 2016 to January 2017 and again from January 2020 - serving alongside Sinn Féin deputy first ministers.
Her departure comes six weeks after she was overthrown as the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
On Sunday doubts emerged about whether Paul Givan, the new DUP leader Edwin Poots' nomination for first minister, would succeed Mrs Foster.
His appointment is contingent upon support from Sinn Féin, the DUP's main power-sharing partner.
Ms O'Neill, the Sinn Féin vice-president, will lose her position as deputy first minister when Mrs Foster quits because the roles are a joint office.
Both parties must agree on the appointments to the top roles in the executive.
But Sinn Féin has threatened to block Mr Givan's appointment.
It has accused the DUP of "acting in bad faith" and said it did not believe Mr Poots would deliver a commitment to implement Irish language legislation.
The DUP said it remained committed to implementing all of the agreements in the New Decade New Approach deal, which restored power-sharing in Northern Ireland in January 2020.
It also said "no-one would forgive Sinn Féin for playing fast and loose with people's lives".
Mrs Foster is expected to address the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday afternoon before returning to the backbenches.
She has confirmed she will leave the DUP once her time as first minister has ended.
Her departure has prompted a series of resignations within the DUP, with several councillors and party members expressing their anger about how she was ousted.
She stood down as DUP leader after an internal party revolt, with at least 22 assembly members (MLAs) and four MPs signing a letter of no confidence in her.
Mr Poots has consistently played down talk that the party is split.
Last week he announced his ministerial team, but was criticised by two departing DUP ministers who said his selections did little to heal the division within the party.
Speaking last week, Mrs Foster said she was sad about the manner of her departure but was "looking forward" to new possibilities.