Covid-19: NI records 70 new cases and no further deaths
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No coronavirus-related deaths and 70 new cases have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the 24-hour reporting period up to Sunday morning.
That means a total of 123,779 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,155.
Last updated 13 June at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 1,863,974 vaccines have been administered.
Last updated 13 June at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 4,941.
Another 431 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
Fifty-eight people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - 22 of those people are in intensive care units.
Last updated 12 June at 18:30.
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
Vaccination statistics in the Republic of Ireland have been disrupted due to the cyber attack on the IT system used by the country's health service.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said that as of 30 May a total of 2,387,348 vaccine doses were administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Last updated: 6 June at 14:15.