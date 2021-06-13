Sinn Féin accuses the DUP of acting in bad faith over Irish language
By Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
There are fresh doubts over the future of the Stormont Executive after Sinn Féin accused the DUP of "acting in bad faith".
The parties have only seven days to elect a new first minister if Arlene Foster, as expected, resigns on Monday.
For that to happen, Sinn Féin must nominate a deputy first minister.
But a Sinn Féin source said that after a series of meetings with the new DUP leader, they do not believe the DUP will deliver on an Irish language act.
"Our assessment is that he is being disingenuous by saying publicly that he will honour commitments made in New Decade, New Approach.
"We believe they are acting in bad faith. We do not believe they will deliver on the Irish language legislation.
"Our position is that nomination for first minister and deputy first minister has to be accompanied by legislation on the Irish language."
It appears to be a shot across the DUP's bows that Paul Givan will not be allowed to become Arlene Foster's replacement unless his party moves decisively over the Irish language act.
In the short term, it also calls into question whether Friday's planned meeting of the North South Ministerial Council can will go ahead.