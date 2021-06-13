Covid-19: GP's warning as cases Delta rise in Northern Ireland
People in Northern Ireland "have to look over our shoulders" as more cases of the Delta variant are identified, a GP has said.
Dr Frances O'Hagan, deputy chair of the British Medical Association in NI, told the BBC's Sunday Politics programme the variant was much more transmissible.
She said it was spreading between people who were either not vaccinated, or had only received their first jab.
On Friday, 111 cases of the variant were confirmed in NI.
'One person infecting six'
Dr O'Hagan said: "We definitely have to look over our shoulders and be a little bit concerned about this, there's no doubt the numbers are going up and the infection rate at the beginning is going up.
"In the first wave, one person infected approximately two people, in the second wave one person infected three to four, but with this variant, one person is infecting six people on average, so that's why it's much more easily spread and we do have to think about it because it's spreading between people who have either not been vaccinated or not had both their vaccines."
She said the rise was probably due to a combination of lockdown easing and the spread of the Delta variant.
A paper from the Department of Health said up to a quarter of new cases in NI may be the Delta variant, which originated in India and has now been identified in all 11 of Northern Ireland council areas.
The report says the variant is more transmissible, and is associated with a higher risk of hospital admission.
On Saturday, another 107 people in Northern Ireland tested positive for coronavirus, the fourth day in a row more that case numbers have been above 100.
The seven day incidence rate is now at its highest point in a month.
A total of 123,709 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
Asked if another lockdown was likely later in the year, Ulster Unionist Party MLA Mike Nesbitt said "everybody is determined to avoid that".
Mr Nesbitt said it would be a "great shame" if new DUP party leader Edwin Poots and incoming First Minister Paul Givan depart from the executive's position on Covid-19 restrictions.
'It would send a terrible message'
Both have said they are against further restrictions, and Mr Givan has said he would like to review those currently in place.
"So far, the executive has gone forward as one, and I think it would be a great shame if they broke that unanimity," said Mr Nesbitt.
"I think it would be very bad for how we're dealing with the coronavirus and I think it would send a terrible message to the public."
Also on Sunday Politics, Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew, who chairs Stormont's health committee, said there was "dire need" for transformation of Northern Ireland's healthcare system.
"The health committee a number of weeks ago wrote to the first minister and deputy first minister calling for an urgent executive meeting focused solely on health and how we can bring an urgency and approach the same way as Covid-19."