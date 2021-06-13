Aer Lingus resumes most Belfast City Airport flights
A number of Aer Lingus flights from Belfast City Airport will operate on Sunday following a series of cancellations on Saturday.
It came after Stobart Air, which operates Aer Lingus' regional services, including those from Belfast, failed to find a buyer and is being liquidated.
On Sunday, flights to Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh were renewed, operated directly by Aer Lingus.
BA City Flyer is operating Belfast City to Exeter and Leeds Bradford flights.
However, the Belfast City to East Midlands flight remains cancelled.
Flights between Belfast City and London Heathrow were not affected.
Aer Lingus said that all of its customers affected by the cancellations on Saturday were being offered details of an alternative flight "where feasible" and also have the option of a full refund.
The company said that of the 12 routes affected by the decision, Aer Lingus will operate five routes for at least the next week and BA City Flyer would operate two.
Alternative services for the outstanding routes are still being determined, it said.
Stobart Air also operated a number of routes within the Republic of Ireland for Aer Lingus and flights on those routes were cancelled on Saturday.
RTÉ reports that there are no plans yet in place to resume routes between Dublin and Kerry, and Dublin and Donegal.
Aer Lingus was due to replace Stobart Air with a new regional operator next year but it is not clear how quickly it could now start to operate the services.
Emerald Airlines was being lined up to take over the contract.