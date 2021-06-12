Covid-19: NI records 107 new cases and no further deaths
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the 24-hour reporting period up to Saturday morning.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,155.
Another 107 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
That means a total of 123,709 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
Last updated 12 June at 17:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 1,862,979 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
Last updated 12 June at 17:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, with the country's death toll remaining at 4,941.
Another 319 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
Last updated 11 June at 18:30.
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
Vaccination statistics in the Republic of Ireland have been disrupted due to the cyber attack on the IT system used by the country's health service.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said that as of 30 May a total of 2,387,348 vaccine doses were administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Last updated: 6 June at 14:15.