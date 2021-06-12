Londonderry: Homes evacuated in St Brecan's Park security alert
A number of homes have been evacuated following a report of a suspicious object in Londonderry.
Police are at the scene at St Brecan's Park and cordons are in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson said the object was left close to a new communty centre.
"It just shows that those responsible for these actions have no regard whatsoever for the community," he said.
"There's a lot of excitement that young people are getting in to attend programmes in the new centre for the first time and somebody goes along and leaves a device very close to it."
Alliance Party councillor Phillip McKinney said Army bomb experts have been examining the object.
"This type of action has no place in our community and must be condemned by all parties," he said.
Mr McKinney said the alert was causing disruption in the area.