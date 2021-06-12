Stobart Air: Aer Lingus stops most Belfast City Airport flights
- Published
Aer Lingus is stopping flights from George Best Belfast City Airport to several UK destinations.
It comes after Stobart Air, which operates Aer Lingus' regional services, including those from Belfast, failed to find a buyer and is being liquidated.
Flights to Leeds Bradford, Edinburgh, Exeter, Manchester, East Midlands and Birmingham have been cancelled.
Aer Lingus flights from George Best Belfast City Airport to London Heathrow will not be affected.
Stobart Air also operated a number of routes within the Republic of Ireland for Aer Lingus and those routes have all been cancelled.
Aer Lingus was due to replace Stobart Air with a new regional operator next year but it is not clear how quickly it could now start to operate the services.
Emerald Airlines was being lined up to take over the contract.
In a statement, Aer Lingus said it was informed of the decision late on Friday evening.
The airline apologised to its customers "for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation at such short notice".
"Aer Lingus is now communicating to customers to advise them of their options for refund or re-booking," said the statement.
Belfast City Airport said it was informed by Aer Lingus the operator had ceased operations on Saturday morning.
"We apologise to our passengers for this inconvenience and are working with Aer Lingus to ensure these routes are operating again as soon as possible," said a spokesperson.
Belfast City Airport urged passengers booked onto the cancelled flights not to travel to the airport and to contact Aer Lingus.
Stobart Air staff received an email from the company's managing director on Friday night informing them of the situation.
It outlined that Ettyl Limited, a company based in the Isle of Man, had agreed terms with Esken, the owners of Stobart Air, to buy the company.
However, according to the email, Esken discovered on Thursday evening Ettyl Limited was unable to acquire the company "on the original terms" or "obtain an alternative funding package within the required timescale".
The email stated that Stobart Air was now in the process of appointing a liquidator.