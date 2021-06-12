Queen's Birthday Honours 2021: 'Unsung heroes' making the list
- Published
Many people across the UK are being honoured with new titles after being named in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.
The list features many famous faces and well-known names, but the bulk of those receiving awards are less familiar faces, but their contributions are no less important.
BBC News NI has spoken to four of those hailed for their services to Northern Ireland.
The nurse
Leigh Patience, who is 50 and lives in Newtownards, County Down, has been awarded a British Empire Medal.
"I thought someone was pulling my leg, I thought only famous people got things like this," she said.
Ms Patience received her honour for services to the Somme Nursing Home during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Belfast home provides treatment and care for military veterans.
Ms Patience, herself, served as a Queen Alexandra Royal Naval Nursing Service officer.
Originally from Liverpool, Ms Patience said she worked in the home as a way of "giving back" to veterans who have "given so much".
Speaking of her award, she said her husband was proud and that her mum wants to "stand and shout about it from the rooftops".
Ms Patience has also recently been awarded The Commander's Coin by the commander of 38th (Irish) Brigade and NI Garrison - an award usually reserved for serving military personnel.
The principal
Robin McLoughlin, principal of Banbridge Academy in County Down, has been awarded an OBE.
Mr McLoughlin said the honour was a very pleasant surprise "particularly for his mother", as he lost his father earlier this year.
He is receiving the award for services to education.
Mr McLoughlin first taught in Banbridge Academy in 1995 when he was there as a student teacher for 11 weeks.
He went on to hold posts in both Bangor Grammar School and Grosvenor Grammar School, saying he has worked in "three great schools".
"It is an absolute privilege to work in Banbridge Academy and this award reflects the part played by all pupils, staff, parents and governors - definitely a shared honour," he said.
"My dad would have been very proud, as mum and he taught me on the family farm in Portadown, to work hard and give your best to help others."
Mr McLoughlin has also worked on a number of groups tasked with compiling reports for government on improving education in Northern Ireland.
The business owner
Businessman Kieran Kennedy, who is 58 and from Strabane in County Tyrone, has been awarded an MBE.
Mr Kennedy said he was "delighted" to receive the honour, saying he is "supported by a wonderful team and loving family".
Mr Kennedy is the managing director of O'Neills Irish international Sports Company Ltd, which he joined in 1979.
He received his award for services to business and to the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Growing up in Sion Mills, which is synonymous with integrated education, has allowed me to directly experience the benefits of working together," he said.
"By accepting this MBE, I hope to send a clear message that by truly integrating as a society we can achieve more."
During the pandemic, the business opened a factory in Strabane to make protective clothing for medical workers.
The physiotherapist
Teresa Ross, who is 64 and from Armagh, has been awarded an MBE.
Mrs Ross said she was "really delighted" adding: "This isn't for me, this is for my team of physiotherapists and the allied health profession."
She received the award for services to physiotherapy, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mrs Ross has worked in the health service for 42 years working up through the ranks from support worker level to head of physiotherapy within the Southern Trust.
The health professional twice delayed her retirement due to the pandemic.
"I was due to retire in June 2020 but really and truly, it wasn't the right time," she said.
"I felt that I had something more to offer my team and I didn't want to leave them in a state of turmoil - so I stayed on until January and then I stayed on until March.
"The staff are amazing, I am so, so proud of them and that's why I'm proud of the MBE."