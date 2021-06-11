British Irish Council: 'More like a leaving party than political summit'
Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI Political Editor
- Published
It was a telling line from the first minister as she posed for her last political family photo.
"Don't make me feel like Norman-No-Mates," Arlene Foster said as she waited for the other political leaders to fall into line.
It was a light-hearted moment which set the tone for what followed.
Mrs Foster, who has lost many mates within her own political family, was centre stage and loving it.
The British-Irish Council meeting was the former DUP leader's last big political gig on her home soil and she was determined to make the most of it.
Her hosting duties began on Thursday night as the advance party of leaders dined together at the Lough Erne Resort.
Absent from the table was Edwin Poots, the man who has replaced her as party leader, but his name plate was there.
He arrived today and found himself at the same table as his former leader, separated by the Health Minister Robin Swann.
Given the lack of communication between the pair it was an uncomfortable sit.
Afterwards, as Arlene Foster headed for the news conference the party's new leader started to network.
He wasn't listening when the first minster performed her now party piece.
It wasn't quite "give us a song Arlene" from our political correspondent Gareth Gordon, but it got the same result.
A short, but pointed, rendition of Frank Sinatra's "That's Life"
The lyrics "riding high in April, shot down in May" summed up her dramatic fall from power and it wasn't lost on those in the room.
"It felt more like a leaving party than a political summit," said one Stormont insider.
But while the room applauded the performance, another stage show was being shared around the press and politicians.
The video of DUP MP Ian Paisley and Van Morrison chanting at the Europa raised many eyebrows.
Edwin Poots was asked for his reaction, but he quickly sidestepped the question insisting he hadn't seen the video.
He later said he wasn't a Van fan but that will do little to silence those demanding action
Arlene Foster could have told him as leader there will be days like this.
She fielded many tricky questions about solo-running colleagues, including Edwin Poots.
On one occasion she said off mic "welcome to my world".
Edwin Poots is now in that world.