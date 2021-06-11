British-Irish Council: Political leaders to meet in Enniskillen
- Published
Political leaders from across the UK and Ireland will gather in County Fermanagh later for the latest meeting of the British-Irish Council.
It is being hosted by the Stormont Executive and will focus on recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
It will be one of Arlene Foster's last official engagements as first minister.
Mrs Foster, Michelle O'Neill and other Stormont ministers will be joined by Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin and Cabinet Officer Minister Michael Gove.
On Thursday, Mrs Foster said it would be a "nice circle to finish off my local political career" in Fermanagh.
She is expected to step down as first minister at the beginning of next week.
Scottish and Welsh First Ministers Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford will take part via Zoom.
Government representatives from the Isle Of Man, Jersey and Guernsey will also be involved.
It will be the 35th meeting of the British-Irish Council, which was set up under the Good Friday Agreement as part of efforts to boost and strengthen east-west relations.
It meets every six months.
On Friday, it will meet at the Lough Erne Golf resort.
Secretary of State Brandon Lewis and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney are also due to attend.