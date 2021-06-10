Covid-19: No further deaths and 109 new cases recorded in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No deaths linked to coronavirus have been recorded in Northern Ireland on the past 24 hours.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains 2,154.
Another 109 people have tested positive for Covid-19.
That means a total of 123,481 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
Fourteen people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospital, but none are in an intensive care unit.
Last updated 10 June at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 1,837,819 vaccines have been administered so far in Northern Ireland.
A total of 1,101,629 individuals have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 736,190 have received two.
Last updated 10 June at 12:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No further Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, with the country's death toll remaining at 4,941.
The Irish Department of Health said 259 new cases of Covid-19 had been recorded.
The department also said there were 76 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals.
Twenty-seven of those are in ICUs.
The department has said daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) dashboard, there have been 264,379 confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland as of 9 June.
Last updated 9 June at 17:30.
Source: Department of Health Ireland/World Health Organisation
Vaccines
Irish vaccine statistics have been disrupted due to the cyber attack on the IT system used by the Republic of Ireland's health service.
But as of 30 May, the WHO says that a total of 2,387,348 vaccine doses were administered in the Republic.
Last updated: 6 June at 14:15.