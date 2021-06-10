DUP: Arlene Foster sad at way she was 'taken out' of position
Outgoing First Minister Arlene Foster said she feels "sad" at the manner in which she was "taken out of my position".
She said Edwin Poots' ministerial reshuffle does not show signs of healing, but that she was "not entirely surprised".
Mrs Foster said she thinks the Speaker of the NI Assembly will accomodate her in making a personal statement.
Mrs Foster will host the British-Irish Council in County Fermanagh on Friday.
"I've loved representing the people of Northern Ireland and I am of course feeling a mixture of emotions - sad that I was taken out of my position in the manner that I was taken out," Mrs Foster said on Thursday, following a visit to the Museum of Orange Heritage.
Ahead of a meeting of the British-Irish Council on Friday, Mrs Foster said it was a "nice circle to finish off my local political career" in County Fermanagh.
She said Mr Poots would be there in his capacity as agriculture minister "in my team".
Asked if she would make a final address to the assembly, Mrs Foster replied: "I think that the Speaker is going to accommodate me in making a personal statement.
"I haven't spoken to the Speaker yet, but hopefully I'll speak to him in the near future."
