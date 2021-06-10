Decline in NI women travelling to England and Wales for abortions
Some 371 women from Northern Ireland travelled to England and Wales to have abortions last year, government figures show.
It said there had been a "significant decrease" from 1,014 women who travelled in 2019.
The government said this was partially explained by travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Abortion laws also changed in NI in March 2020, allowing terminations to take place in some circumstances.
In June 2017, the UK government announced women from Northern Ireland would be able to get free abortions on the NHS in England.
According to the latest figures from Stormont's Department of Health, 1,556 terminations have taken place in Northern Ireland since March 2020.
But health trusts have been only carrying out limited services, meaning some women seeking an abortion beyond 10 weeks in their pregnancy have still had to travel to Great Britain to access services.
The delay in commissioning a fully funded and staffed model is currently being challenged in a judicial review at Belfast's High Court.
Blocked proposals
NI Secretary Brandon Lewis has also warned he will intervene and compel Stormont departments to act if the executive does not make progress before summer.
Last month, it emerged the DUP had blocked proposals from Health Minister Robin Swann asking the executive to explore the commissioning of services.
It is believed Mr Swann had proposed whether it would be possible for Northern Ireland to quickly commission a limited early medical abortion service.
The figures for England and Wales, released on Thursday, showed Northern Ireland women represented 39% of non-residents who travelled to the two countries for abortions.
Women from the Republic of Ireland made up almost 21% of the total, with 194 travelling to Great Britain for a termination in 2020.
Abortion law was liberalised in the Republic of Ireland in late 2018 following a referendum earlier the same year.