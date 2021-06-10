Delta variant: Time between NI Covid vaccines to be shortened
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
The gap between the first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine is to be cut in Northern Ireland, BBC News NI understands.
Currently, there is a gap of about 12 weeks between the two doses.
The move is intended to offer better protection against the Delta - or Indian - variant, as it is understood the first dose is just 30% effective against it.
This increases to about 80% following a second dose.
BBC News NI understands that authorities now plan to leave six weeks between the first and second dose of the Pfizer jab.
How this will be rolled out will depend on vaccine availability. Similar action is underway in parts of England.
While not yet officially confirmed, it is thought there are approximately 80 cases of the Delta variant in Northern Ireland.
While the number is small, it is the rate of increase that is worrying authorities.
The number of cases has doubled since the weekend.
'We know this works'
Earlier on Thursday, Queen's University Belfast virologist Dr Connor Bamford backed the move to decrease the time between vaccine doses, saying it was likely to decrease the spread of the variant.
"It seems this variant can get past our first dose of vaccine," he said.
"So we need to make sure as many people as possible get their two doses and even think about decreasing the length between dose one and two because that's going to be critical going forward."
Dr Bamford added that surge vaccinations were being looked at: "We know this approach does work for other diseases."
A programme to actively chase up all those over 50 who have not received the vaccine is also being planned by health authorities.
While those numbers are not huge, transmission of the delta variant is causing a great deal of concern across the UK.