Covid-19: Stormont ministers to discuss further easing of restrictions
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Stormont ministers will meet later to discuss Northern Ireland's remaining coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
These will include proposals to allow live music to resume.
An indicative date of 21 June has been put forward, but it needs considered in line with health advice.
No live music is permitted in pubs, hotels and clubs in Northern Ireland under current Covid-19 regulations, with many venues closed to audiences since March 2020.
It is understood ministers will also consider slightly raising limits on social contact at home.
However, it is believed the plans would need to be signed off on 17 June, when the executive is scheduled to meet again.
The proposals are understood to include allowing 10 people from two households to meet indoors at home from 21 June. Currently only six people from two households can meet inside a home.
The number of people allowed to meet outdoors in a private garden could rise to 15 from any number of households on that date.
It is understood there is a proposal to lift the cap of 500 people at outdoor gatherings, instead replacing it with numbers by risk assessment.
Along with proposals on rules regarding live music in licensed and unlicensed venues, if approved the changes could mean the return of some concerts, sporting events and festivals this summer.
Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said he would "encourage the executive to do the right thing" and allow the return of live music.
"Northern Ireland is known for its rich fabric of talented musicians. These musicians, and the venues which host them, feel left behind," he said.
A series of Van Morrison concerts have been scheduled to take place at a Belfast hotel this weekend, starting on Thursday evening.
It is unclear whether they will go ahead, given the current Covid-19 regulations.
BBC News NI has asked a spokesperson for Sir Van for comment.
The high-profile musician has previously criticised the coronavirus lockdown restrictions and accused the government of restricting freedoms, in songs he released last year.
Changing executive
Thursday's executive meeting will also be Arlene Foster's last as Northern Ireland's first minister, as she prepares to step down.
Education Minister Peter Weir, Economy Minister Diane Dodds and Junior Minister Gordon Lyons are also due to leave their posts, as DUP leader Edwin Poots prepares to move his new team into office.
On Wednesday, the incoming Economy Minister Paul Frew said he wanted to see a "stocktake" of the coronavirus restrictions.
He said: "There are some restrictions that are still in place and have been in place over the past month that are not logical."