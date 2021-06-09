NI Fire Service plans for £42.2m facility approved in County Tyrone
- Published
A new £42.2m training facility for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) in County Tyrone has been granted planning approval by Mid Ulster District Council.
It plans to develop the NIFRS Learning and Development Centre, which opened at Desertcreat, near Cookstown, in 2019.
The NIFRS said the project would represent the largest capital investment in its history.
Construction work is due to begin in 2022 and be complete by 2024.
The plans include a specialist driving and road traffic collision training area and a training environment for collapsed buildings and below ground rescue.
The training space will also include a flood water rescue training facility and a "call-out village".
Health Minister Robin Swann said the planning approval was "hugely welcome".
"It is vitally important that firefighters can avail of the best training to equip them for the challenges they may face," he added.
Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Michael Graham said the plans represented a "key cornerstone in the creation of a safe and effective fire and rescue service".
He said the facility is an investment "in lifelong learning" and will "transform the learning experience of our people".
First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill welcomed the approval of planning permission.
"We are another important step closer to opening the doors on a world-class firefighter training centre which can simulate real life and death scenarios," Mrs Foster said.
She said the new facilities will enable a "transformation" in how training is delivered.
Ms O'Neill also said the investment in her Mid Ulster constituency would provide "a real boost for the regional economy and the people of the area".
"The new centre will benefit us all; through the continued development of a first-class fire and rescue service that protects our whole community," she said.