Operation Pangea: Seven arrested as 90,000 prescription tablets seized
By Kelly Bonner
BBC Newsline
- Published
Seven people have been arrested after 90,000 prescription tablets were seized in Northern Ireland as part of an Organised Crime Task Force operation.
It took place from 18-25 May, and was part of Operation Pangea XIV 2021, which involved many countries.
With a street value of over £100,000, the drugs recovered included diazepam, pregabalin, methadone and Modafinil.
The operation involved a number of agencies including the PSNI and Border Force.
Northern Ireland's Justice Minister Naomi Long, who is the chair of the Organised Crime Task Force, said she was "greatly encouraged by the commitment and co-operation that exists between our law enforcement agencies and government departments".
"Working together we can help bring to justice the criminals who prey on people's vulnerabilities and ill-health," she added.
'Dangerous sub-standard medicine'
"All too often lives are blighted by drug addiction and the criminals who line their pockets to take advantage of that."
Health Minister Robin Swann said "the risk to the public due to illegal or counterfeit medicines is very real".
"I urge the public not to be fooled by professional-looking websites offering cut-price medicines without prescription, which could expose you to a dangerous counterfeit or sub-standard medicine."
Last year, it was reported by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) that 191 drug deaths had been registered in Northern Ireland in 2019 - the highest number recorded.
Prescription drugs played a part in a number of these deaths.
Diazepam was listed in 36% of the drug death certificates in 2019 while pregabalin was listed in 40% of the deaths.