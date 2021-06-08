Paul Givan announced as new NI first minister
- Published
Lagan Valley assembly member Paul Givan has been announced as Northern Ireland's new first minister.
Mr Givan will take over from Arlene Foster, who was ousted as Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader in April after an internal revolt, on Monday.
Edwin Poots, NI's agriculture minister, replaced her as DUP leader amid tensions within the party.
A number of DUP members have quit over concerns about the party's direction since Mr Poots' election last month.
Mr Givan, who had been widely tipped to replace Mrs Foster, was first elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2010.
The appointment will take effect from Monday.
On Tuesday, Mr Poots also made the following ministerial announcements:
- Michelle McIlveen will be education minister, replacing Peter Weir
- Paul Frew will be economy minister, replacing Diane Dodds
More to follow