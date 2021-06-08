Edwin Poots: DUP members 'bruised' after leadership election
- Published
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Edwin Poots has said members of the party "have been bruised" over its leadership election.
Speaking to BBC NI's Spotlight, the agriculture minister said it could take "a little time to heal".
A number of DUP members have quit over concerns about the party's direction since Mr Poots' election last month.
Mr Poots told Spotlight he did not believe there had been attempts to sabotage his leadership.
On Monday, DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley said a secret ballot should have been held to affirm Mr Poots' leadership.
It came after the resignation of DUP councillors Glyn Hanna and Kathryn Owen, along with others in the party's South Down association.
Mr Hanna said there was a "culture of fear" in the party and claimed he witnessed "bullying" at last month's meeting of the DUP executive, during which Mr Poots' election as DUP leader was ratified by party members.
He alleged that people who had put their hands up at the meeting in support of a secret ballot on the leadership were told to put them down.
That claim was backed up by party member Roberta McNally, who was also at the DUP executive meeting and has also resigned.
A vote to hold a secret ballot on the night that Mr Poots and Ms Bradley were ratified was rejected.
The vote to make Mr Poots leader and Ms Bradley deputy leader came amid anger from within the party about how Arlene Foster was ousted.
But Ms Bradley said there was no "purge" taking place in the party.
Mr Poots told Spotlight the issue was "peripheral" but he did not want to lose anyone from the party.
Spotlight is on BBC One NI at 22:45 BST on Tuesday.