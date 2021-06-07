Alice Morrow: Man jailed over east Belfast murder
- Published
A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to the murder of an east Belfast grandmother.
The body of Alice Morrow, 53, was found in her flat in Whincroft Way in the Braniel estate in March 2019.
William Hutchinson, 44, from Kilbroney House in east Belfast, admitted her murder at Belfast Crown Court on Monday.
He had previously denied the charges but pleaded guilty to the killing as his trial was due to start.
His barrister said the defendant would be seeking a psychiatric report.
The judge said it had been a "harrowing" experience for Ms Morrow's family, which had been "protracted by virtue of the delay in the defendant facing up to the inevitable consequences of his actions".
He extended the court's sympathies to the family, adding that he hoped the guilty plea would mark "the beginning of closure in this tragic case".
Hutchinson will serve an automatic life sentence for the murder. A tariff hearing will be held on 24 September to determine how long he must spend in prison before being considered for parole.