Covid-19: Royal Black Institution cancels Scarva sham fight for 2021
The Royal Black Institution has said that the annual sham fight at Scarva in County Down, has been cancelled for a second year due to Covid.
The event is a theatrical re-enactment of the victory of King William III over the Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.
The Royal Black said the event "cannot be held in a way that would meet with Covid-19 considerations".
It said organisers have plans "to mark it in an appropriate fashion".
Following the recent easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland, the organisation said its central committee had agreed "a set of guidelines that will enable meetings, processions and services to take place".
It emphasised that "the safety and wellbeing of all members must be paramount and no events should take place that would in any way compromise the health of those taking part".
It added that in order to adhere to Covid-19 regulations, "many Royal Black events will be planned on a smaller scale than normal, thereby allowing members to safely hold a public service of worship and also lay wreaths at local war memorials".
Sovereign Grand Master the Rev William Anderson said the central committee was monitoring the situation with regard to other major processions, including the traditional parades on the last Saturday of August, and further announcements would be made.
Last week, the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland announced the Twelfth of July parades will take place in 2021.
The organisation said the parades would be small and local due to restrictions on numbers at gatherings.