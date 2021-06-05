Bangor: Warning as razor blades found in tree in Castle Park
- Published
Police have warned people to be vigilant after razor blades and glass were found embedded in a tree stump in a County Down park.
They were found in Castle Park in Bangor on Friday
Insp Raymond Shaw said: "Our enquiries are ongoing. We will be liaising with local contacts, including Ards and North Down Borough Council.
"In the meantime, I am asking everyone - dog walkers and families - to be vigilant."
DUP assembly member Alex Easton said he was "very concerned".
"It is such a sick thing to do - it could injure a child or pet.
He added: "I would ask anyone with information on this to contact police - we might not be so lucky next time."