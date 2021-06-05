Armoy farm incident: Man dies in hospital
A man in his 70s has died in hospital from injuries he suffered during an incident on a farm in County Antrim.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 11:26 BST on Friday.
An emergency crew attended the scene on the Bregagh Road between Armoy and Stranocum and the air ambulance was also dispatched.
The man was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where he later died.
Police said the Health and Safety Executive had been informed.