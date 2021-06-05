Covid-19: Kilkeel testing centres open amid 'notable rise' in cases
Three testing centres have opened in Kilkeel, County Down, following a "notable increase" in Covid-19 cases, the BBC has learned.
The authorities are concerned that the cases could be the so-called Indian variant, now named the Delta variant.
Testing is taking place at the town's leisure centre, St Louis Grammar School and a mobile testing unit at the GAA car park on the Newcastle Road.
Asymptomatic people are also being asked to volunteer to be tested.
The Public Health Agency (PHA) said on Friday this was precautionary to identify cases and prevent spread.
It has also said early results from a small number of cases were "suggestive of the variant" but it was not confirmed.
Since the first week of May, a total of 26 cases have been confirmed across Northern Ireland.
Cases of the so-called Indian variant, now named the Delta variant by the World Health Organisation (WHO), were first confirmed in Northern Ireland in early May.
Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday that the Delta variant was now the dominant strain in the UK.
'Very small numbers in NI'
But in Northern Ireland, cases of the Delta variant have been "sporadic and episodic," according to Dr Stephen Bergin, the PHA's interim director of public health.
"To date we've only seen very small numbers, 26 in total over those 30 days," he said on Friday.
"However, today in Kilkeel, we've noted that there may be a small number of probable cases - now I say probable because they have to be confirmed in the laboratory.
"And that might suggest a connection in that area and that's why we're going to place additional testing measures in the Kilkeel area over the weekend.
"This virus we know can often by asymptomatic so we want to detect asymptomatic cases as soon as possible and break the transmission chain."
The PHA said testing was open to everyone in these areas over the age of five years old.
Households in the area covered by the PHA testing will be contacted directly by the agency in the coming days.
"We encourage all those eligible in the neighbourhoods identified by the agency to present for testing," Dr Bergin added.
'Taking it seriously'
South Down assembly member Sinead Ennis said the reports around the variant were concerning and encouraged people to cooperate with the PHA.
"The Public Health Agency are encouraging asymptomatic people in the area to get tested to help stop any possible spread," the Sinn Féin MLA said.
"I would ask people to follow the public health guidelines to keep themselves and others safe."
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) assembly member Jim Wells said the additional testing measures "shouldn't alarm people".
"It should show that the PHA are taking it seriously and also they are reacting quickly and effectively," he said.
"And I think one of the good things that have come out of this is the confidence the people have in the PHA and also the vaccination programme."
Mr Wells called on Kilkeel residents to give the PHA "their full cooperation to deal with this complex situation".
The latest Department of Health figures show that there have been no further deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid.
Another 95 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.