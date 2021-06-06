'Wilde swallows' celebrate author's Fermanagh links
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
If you look up to the sky while walking through Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, the glint of a golden bird may catch your eye.
One hundred and fifty golden swallows have taken up residence on shops and businesses, public buildings and schools throughout the town.
They celebrate the author Oscar Wilde whose school days at Portora Royal School from 1864 - 1871 are believed to have inspired his short story The Happy Prince.
One of the author's earliest works, it tells the story of the statue of the Happy Prince who looks down and sees the poverty in the town.
He asks the swallow taking shelter at his feet to strip him of his gold and jewels to give to the poor.
It is believed the Happy Prince statue is based on Coles Monument which would have been visible across the town from Wilde's school dormitory window.
The gold-leaf gilded stainless-steel sculptures have been created by local visual artists Helen Sharp and Simon Carman.
They are part of a literary tourism project which aims to create a permanent link between the writer and the town, to bring in visitors where before there was little visual connection to this heritage.
Wilde Island Town: Home of The Happy Prince is the brain child of Arts Over Borders Artistic Director Sean Doran who has previously organised literary festivals in Enniskillen celebrating the works of Oscar Wilde and another Portora pupil Samuel Beckett.
He says while festivals by their nature are transient, The Flight of the Little Golden Swallows is something permanent.
"You're looking up at the sky rather than down at your feet as we usually do when we are rushing from A to B," he says.
"You're going to be more tempted when you're in Enniskillen to look up into the sky and that's vision, and that's inspiring.
However he says "it is more than just the visual impact, it's about bringing in visitors, rebuilding the economy after what everybody has gone through in the last year".
The funding for the project has come from an EU programme to develop the potential of literary tourism as a means of boosting economic development.
Sally Rees is working with local businesses and organisations on the installation.
She says that The Flight of The Little Golden Swallow is having a positive impact on the community.
"It's a way of bringing people into the town, create a bit of interest and also get people to take ownership of it and understand that this is part of our heritage and this is part of our story of the town.
"I think it's really important that we embrace and celebrate that because Enniskillen has so much to offer.
"I think the more we can do to draw people back into the town particularly now after lockdown the better and I think this is a really inspiring story to create a bit of interest and spark the imagination."
She hopes that people will read the story of the Happy Prince and be inspired by its message of compassion and see the swallows as a symbol of optimism and hope.