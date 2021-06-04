Edwin Poots defends DUP strategy after Peter Robinson criticism
- Published
Edwin Poots has defended his strategy as the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) new leader after criticism by one of his predecessors, Peter Robinson.
Writing in the News Letter, the ex-leader and former first minister said decisions being made by those advising Mr Poots "can only damage his prospects of moving the party forward".
Mr Poots rejected that comment, saying Mr Robinson was "out of the loop".
"What was good for Peter doesn't seem to be good for anybody else," he said.
"What you're going to see is incremental change.
"Step by step we will ensure that the fortunes of the party are better and the fortunes of unionism per se are better."
Mr Poots added: "The problem that Peter has is that he's out of the loop and therefore doesn't know exactly what was going on or what happened.
"The only thing different in how things were done when Peter became leader and when I became leader is that, actually, the people who made things public were people who were not in the Poots camp."
Last week, the DUP endorsed an earlier vote by assembly members and MPs to make Mr Poots leader but it came amid anger from some quarters about how Arlene Foster was ousted as leader last month.
In his News Letter column, Mr Robinson contrasted how Ian Paisley was removed "sensitively" to the "needlessly nasty" nature of Mrs Foster's toppling and urged Mr Poots to accept that had been a mistake.
"Politics is a rough trade and of course it must hurt if a political career is ended before the participant's preferred time but the savage slaying of a leader in the public eye was totally unnecessary and vindictive," he wrote.
"Moreover, it was counterproductive. It has caused serious damage to the party, and equally inflicted self-harm upon her successor.
"One has to wonder what kind of strategy those advising Edwin are following when they took - and continue to take - decisions which can only damage his prospects of moving the party forward."
On Thursday, Mr Poots said he would lead DUP ministers at this month's North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) in Dublin.
Mr Poots had denied boycotting some meetings in protest against the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland.
After his first meeting as party leader with Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin, he confirmed plans to attend the next meeting.
Mr Martin said they had shared an "open exchange of views".
'Frank and useful'
Mr Poots, who described the meeting as "positive, frank and useful", said most of their discussion had focused on the protocol.
The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal that creates the Irish Sea border.
He said they also talked about fulfilling commitments made in the New Deal New Decade agreement in a timely fashion.
Before Thursday's meeting took place, he had said there was "a lot of anger" among the unionist community towards the protocol and said north-south relations "have never been as bad".
Pleased to welcome new DUP leader Edwin Poots to Government Buildings this evening.— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) June 3, 2021
We shared an open exchange of views on North-South cooperation, the Protocol, COVID-19 and ongoing political developments. pic.twitter.com/9GDbj2AWJo
"I do not blame the current taoiseach for that, I blame the past taoiseach," Mr Poots said.
"Northern Ireland cannot be a plaything of the European Union or indeed of the southern government."
Mr Martin said he recognised the "genuine concerns in unionist and loyalist communities around the protocol".
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it was important for the DUP to attend North South meetings.
"We should never have been in this situation frankly, we should never have been threatening one of the key strands of the Good Friday Agreement," he said.
"We hopefully will be able to take Edwin at his word and be able to get back to some normality."
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said: "What I want to see are all of the parts of the Good Friday Agreement functioning properly, that includes the north south institutions because I think at at a practical level they are important in terms of delivery, and making a difference to people's lives.
"At a political level they are important in terms of acknowledging the full scope of the Good Friday Agreement."