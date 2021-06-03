Covid-19: Ministers agree changes to rules on table service
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed to change the rules on table service in some hospitality venues, BBC News NI understands.
Ministers met on Thursday to discuss the remaining coronavirus restrictions.
Industry leaders had raised concerns that rules requiring all venues to operate table service would make it difficult for some businesses to trade.
It is understood the executive has now agreed to relax this for the likes of coffee shops and carveries.
It followed a proposal from Economy Minister Diane Dodds.
Ministers also discussed the prospect of allowing live music to return to venues across Northern Ireland, following a paper brought by arts minister Deirdre Hargey.
But it is understood a decision has been deferred until the executive's final review, which is scheduled to happen next Thursday, 10 June.
Restaurants, cafes, bars and other hospitality venues have been allowed to operate indoors since 24 May in another sign of a return to normality, while hotels and B&Bs have also reopened.
Meanwhile, no further countries are being added to the UK's green list for foreign travel, while the BBC understands Portugal will be relegated to amber.
It is understood the move will apply in Northern Ireland also, which currently has Portugal on its green list with 11 other countries.
The UK government says you should not holiday in red or amber destinations - which means most countries.
NI ministers agreed last month that people going to countries that appear on the green list do not need to quarantine on their return, although those returning from the likes of Portugal will be asked to take a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test for Covid in the days after they arrive home.
If travelling to Northern Ireland from an amber country, either directly or via another country, you must provide proof of a negative Covid test result taken up to three days before departure, book post arrival testing and also self-isolate for 10 days.