Nathan Carter apologises for Covid breaches at Lisbellaw party
Country music singer Nathan Carter has apologised after police issued fines for breaches of Covid-19 rules at a party at his house in County Fermanagh.
Police were informed of the party in Lisbellaw at about 22:30 BST on Friday.
At least 50 people were present at the party, police said, which had been organised for Mr Carter's birthday.
Sixteen fines were issued by police on the night and they say further enforcement action is expected.
In a statement, Mr Carter said one person - the organiser of the party - had paid a fine issued by police.
The BBC Radio Ulster presenter said the barbecue was organised by his family who were visiting from his hometown of Liverpool.
"They believed that this gathering was within the current Covid-19 restrictions in the north, however it transpires that it was not," Mr Carter said.
The gathering was first reported in the Irish News.
Under the current guidance in Northern Ireland, a maximum of six people from two households can meet inside a private property. Children under 12 do not count towards the total.
Fifteen people from three households can meet in a private garden.
"Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I fully apologise," added Mr Carter.