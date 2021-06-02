Covid-19: PPS opts not to prosecute over BLM protests
Fourteen people reported to Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service (PPS) after Black Lives Matter protests last year will not be prosecuted.
The people were referred to the PPS for potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Belfast and Londonderry in June.
Assistant director Martin Hardy said there was "no reasonable prospect of conviction for any offence".
Police have been widely criticised for their handling of the protests.
Last year the Police Ombudsman found justification in claims the handling of the Black Lives Matter protests by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) was unfair and discriminatory.
A further complaint of race discrimination is currently under investigation.
About 70 fines were issued at protests on 3 June in Belfast, and 6 June in Belfast and Derry.
Mr Hardy said the test for prosecution had not been met.
"Decision making on this file included consideration of a range of complex and novel legal issues arising from the coronavirus regulations in place at the time of these protests and relevant human rights considerations," he said.
"It also involved a careful analysis of the particular circumstances of these protests and the conduct of the individuals reported.
"It was concluded that, in respect of each of the 14 individuals reported, there was no reasonable prospect of conviction for any offence.
"This was on the basis that the evidence would allow the suspects to successfully raise the statutory defence of reasonable excuse. In these circumstances the test for prosecution was not met."
Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said it had not been "easy or comfortable" to balance public health and the right to protest.
"Our involvement in policing these events has recently been reviewed by the Police Ombudsman and the NI Policing Board. Although a further Ombudsman investigation is ongoing, it is already clear that our response unintentionally damaged the confidence and trust of the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic community.
"The chief constable has apologised for the anger, upset and frustration caused by our policing operation, and I would like to repeat that apology today.
"The PPS decision underlines yet again the difficulties we faced attempting to police during this period. Against the backdrop of an unprecedented health crisis and rapidly changing, ambiguous legislation, our objective has always been to help slow the spread of the virus to keep people safe.
"Balancing this against our obligation to safeguard other important rights - such as that to peacefully protest - has not been easy or comfortable. We have not always got that balance right."