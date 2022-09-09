In pictures: The Queen on the island of Ireland

In pictures: The Queen on the island of IrelandPublished8 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Queen Elizabeth II's historic handshake with former IRA leader Martin McGuinness in Belfast on 27 June 2012Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The Queen inspects a line of Irish Guards at Stormont, Northern Ireland, in 1953Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, During her 2011 visit to Ireland, the Queen made an emotionally charged trip to Croke Park in Dublin, where 14 people were killed by British forces during a Gaelic football match 91 years earlierImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Queen Elizabeth II arrives for a state banquet in Dublin Castle with the then Irish president Mary McAleese in May 2011 in Dublin, IrelandImage source, ReutersImage caption, A moment of reflection during her visit to Ireland in May 2011, as the Queen laid a wreath in the garden dedicated to those who fought for Irish independenceImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Queen Elizabeth II makes a speech watched by the then taoiseach Enda Kenny in St Patrick's Hall at Dublin Castle in May 2011. The Queen extended her "deep sympathy" to all those who suffered in the turbulent history of Britain and IrelandImage source, PA MediaImage caption, The Queen presented colours to four battalions of the Ulster Defence Regiment in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, during a visit in 1991Image caption, The Queen receives flowers from Eimear Doherty, five, at Altnagelvin Hospital, Londonderry, in May 2009Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Her Majesty chats to disabled soldiers of the Royal Irish Regiment and their families in October 2006 in BelfastImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Queen Elizabeth II greets the crowd in Ballinamallard, County Fermanagh, during the first full day of her Golden Jubilee tour of Northern Ireland in 2002Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, The Queen's trip to the Giant's Causeway in 2016 was her first to the well-known tourist attraction - and it turned out to be her last visit to Northern IrelandMore on this storyTributes paid to the Queen from across the island8 hours agoThe Queen's delight at trips to Northern Ireland12 minutes agoObituary: One constant in a changing world13 hours agoRelated TopicsRepublic of IrelandUK Royal FamilyQueen Elizabeth II