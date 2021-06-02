Seven held over Dundonald crash linked to death are released
- Published
Seven people who were arrested on suspicion of motoring offences linked to a woman's death on the outskirts of Belfast have been released on bail.
Police said there was a definite link between the 27-year-old's death at a house in Dundonald and a car crash that happened nearby on Tuesday morning.
Officers found a crashed and abandoned BMW car on Comber Road at 04:30 BST.
Shortly afterwards paramedics were called to a house at Ardmore Avenue in Dundonald where they found the woman.
She died a short time later.
Four men and three women were arrested at the property and were questioned on suspicion of motoring offences.