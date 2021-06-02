Sea swimming in NI: Bathing water review planned
The growing popularity of sea-swimming in Northern Ireland could lead to an increase in water-quality testing and more official bathing areas.
Recent monitoring suggests the overall quality of water in the existing 26 official bathing areas is high.
Eight beaches were awarded a blue flag for 2021.
They are Murlough, Tyrella and Cranfield, as well as Whiterocks, Castlerock, Downhill Strand, Benone and Portrush West Strand.
The awards were handed out by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.
The number of people using coastal waters for sport or recreation has risen dramatically in the past 18 months.
A review of bathing waters is planned next year by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera).
At the official bathing areas in Northern Ireland, water-quality testing regularly takes place between the start of June and the middle of September.
There is also "pre-season sampling" in mid-May.
However, some people are going into the water all year round, including at places not on the official list of bathing areas, such as Donaghadee and Brompton in Bangor, County Down.
A Daera spokesperson said: "The department is aware of an increased interest in both inland and coastal waters for recreational purposes, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"[It] is preparing for a formal consultation and review of bathing waters in 2022 and the department will initiate the preparatory work this year."
Tim Mackie, a marine biologist at the department, says Northern Ireland waters "are actually very clean".
"In the last 10 years, we have seen a 100% increase in the number of our bathing waters reaching the 'excellent' standard'," he added.
Water samples are taken on a regular basis during the summer, usually once a week, and then analysed in a laboratory.
The 26 official bathing areas include Ballycastle and Carnlough in County Antrim, as well as Helen's Bay, Ballyholme and Newcastle in County Down.
To be added to the list, a proposed area must meet legally-defined criteria on usage, safety and site management.
This includes the appointment of a bathing water operator such as a local council.
The Daera spokesperson added: "If it is confirmed that a nominated site meets the criteria, a public consultation is undertaken with a recommendation that the candidate site be formally identified as a bathing water."
The increase in sea activities has led to the formation of swimming groups on social media to ensure people do not swim alone for safety reasons.