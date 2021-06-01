Fish kill investigated at Three Mile Water
By Conor Macauley
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
The authorities are dealing with a fish kill after several hundred trout were recovered from the Three Mile Water at Monkstown in County Antrim.
Many of them were sizeable fish of spawning age.
Andrew Moore, of the Threemilewater Conservation and Angling Association, said the pollution incident would have a major impact on the river.
At seven miles long it runs from Ballyrobert, near Newtownabbey, to Belfast Lough at Whiteabbey.
An active group of anglers and conservationists have revitalised the river in recent years, doing clean-ups and habitat restoration.
It is understood officials from the NI Environment Agency have been on site in an attempt to locate the source of the pollution.
The water level is also understood to have been low following recent dry weather.