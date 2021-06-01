County Down village of Hillsborough granted royal status
The County Down village of Hillsborough has been granted royal status and will be known as Royal Hillsborough later this year.
It is the first village or town in Northern Ireland to be granted the title.
Hillsborough Castle is the residence of the Queen and other members of the Royal Family when visiting NI.
"Hillsborough has for a long time been a jewel in our local crown," said Lisburn mayor Nicholas Trimble.
NI Secretary Brandon Lewis made the announcement on Tuesday morning.
"The village's royal status reflects the beauty of Hillsborough as well as its unique history and close connections to the Royal Family through their home in Hillsborough Castle," he said.
Taking place during Northern Ireland's centenary year, the decision follows a recommendation from the UK Government in support of an application from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.
Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, councillor Nicholas Trimble, said it was an "historic day for Hillsborough, for Northern Ireland and for the UK".
"As a council, we are delighted that our application has been successful," he said.
"We are excited to support the continued development of Hillsborough as our number one project in the Belfast Region City Deal and the economic and tourism benefits this will bring to Northern Ireland."