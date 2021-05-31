In pictures: People enjoy a sunny bank holiday weekend in NI

In pictures: People enjoy a sunny bank holiday weekend in NIPublished39 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionGreen therapy at Ballywalter Park in County Down on Bank Holiday Mondayimage copyrightPacemakerimage captionCrowds gather at Helen’s Bay beach where police issued warnings about parking and handed out parking ticketsimage captionPretty Portaferry harbour in the sun on Mondayimage copyrightPAcemakerimage captionA sunny scene at Belfast City Hall on Sundayimage copyrightVictoria Crooksimage captionPaddle boarding on the River Roe, Binevenagh, on Sundayimage captionBlue skies as far as the eye can see in Donaghadeeimage copyrightPacemakerimage captionMaking a splash in the Irish sea in County Down on Mondayimage copyrightPacemakerimage captionBeachgoers at Helen’s Bayimage copyrightCiara O'Flanaganimage captionShare Discovery Village in County Fermanagh on Monday morningimage copyright@orladonaimage captionSilent Valley Reservoir in the sunimage captionThe coolest dude on Portstewart promenade in County Londonderry