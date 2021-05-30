Ballygawley: Man arrested after three pedestrians injured
A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a vehicle collided with a number of pedestrians in Ballygawley, County Tyrone.
The police said three men were injured in the incident on Main Street, which was reported at about 01:45 BST on Sunday.
One of the men was being treated in hospital on Sunday afternoon.
Police said the 21-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of road traffic-related offences.
They have appealed for information about the incident.