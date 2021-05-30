Glengormley: Teenager in hospital following assault
- Published
An 18-year-old is being treated in hospital with a serious head injury after an attack in Glengormley, County Antrim.
The assault happened as he was walking with two females in the Farmley Road area just before 20.00 BST on Saturday.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the teenager was punched and kicked in the face by a man who was with another female at the time.
The attacker then made off towards the Tramways area.
Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.