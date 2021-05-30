Newtownards: Suspected arson attack damages car and property
- Published
Police are investigating after a suspected arson attack destroyed a car and damaged a property in Newtownards, County Down.
Emergency services attended the scene on Abbot Drive at about 00.30 BST on Sunday following a report that a window had been smashed and a car was on fire.
Police say the blaze left the vehicle gutted and caused extensive damage to the front of a house.
A woman who in the property at the time managed to escape uninjured.
Det Sgt Westbury said the fire "could easily have resulted in serious injury or worse" and thanked fire crews for their "quick actions" in dealing with the blaze.
He appealed to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at around 00.20 BST to contact police.