GAA needs to do more to attract Protestants, says Oisín McConville
By Eunan McConville
BBC News
- Published
One of the most successful Gaelic footballers in Ulster has said the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) could - and should - be doing more to attract Protestants to play the games.
Oisín McConville won an All-Ireland medal with Armagh in 2002 and multiple club titles with Crossmaglen.
He was speaking to William Crawley for a special edition of BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback to be broadcast later.
He said there was "a real onus" on the GAA to continue to change.
"I think the GAA have made great strides. Is there more room [for change]? Absolutely," he said.
"I'm wondering why - again, after all these years - there isn't more members of the Protestant community playing GAA. They're still few and far between."
Rule changes
Gaelic football, hurling and camogie are sports which historically have been played predominately by Catholic nationalists in Ireland.
The GAA has also been criticised by unionists for having clubs and trophies named after Irish revolutionaries.
However, there have been changes over the years.
Long gone are the rules sanctioning members for attending non-GAA sports and barring members of the security forces from being GAA members.
More recent developments have included a club being set up in a traditionally unionist area of Belfast.
East Belfast GAA has a strong cross-community ethos - it uses English, Irish and Ulster Scots on its crest and has players from a diverse mix of backgrounds and nationalities.
However, Oisín McConville told Talkback he believed that, as a whole, the GAA still had a lot of work to do in reaching out to Protestants.
"I'm just wondering, do we need to look at ourselves and think: 'Is it welcoming enough?'" he said.
"And I think the answer to that question right now is no - that there's too many obstacles in the way.
"But again, for that to shift, it's going to take a lot of work."
BBC News NI asked the GAA for a response to Mr McConville's comments but so far has not received a reply.
During the wide-ranging interview, Oisín McConville also talks about many other issues including his experience growing up in Crossmaglen during the Troubles, his successes on the pitch and his gambling addiction.
The interview will be broadcast in full at 12pm on Monday on BBC Radio Ulster and on BBC Sounds.