Covid-19: Northern Ireland records one further death and 68 more cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One person has died with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,153.
The latest figures also show that 68 more people have tested positive for coronavirus.
It means that a total of 122,595 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
There are 28 people being treated for the virus in hospital, two are in intensive care units.
Last updated 29 May at 15:45 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 1,695,321 vaccines have been delivered so far in Northern Ireland.
Of those, 1,040,697 are first doses while 654,624 are second doses
Last updated 27 May at 15:45 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No further Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, with the country's death toll remaining at 4,941.
According to a World Health Organisation dashboard (WHO) there have been 259,852 confirmed cases in the Republic as of 28 May.
Last updated at 15:45 on 28 May 2021
Source: Department of Health Ireland/World Health Organisation
Vaccines
Irish vaccine statistics have been disrupted due to the cyber attack on the IT system used by the Republic of Ireland's health service.
But as of 23 May, the WHO says that a total of 2,349,207 vaccines doses were administered in the Republic.
Last updated on 27 May at 15:45