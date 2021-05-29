Security alert: Homes evacuated in west Belfast overnight
A security alert which saw a number of people evacuated from their homes in west Belfast has been declared a hoax by police.
Homes in the Malvern Close area were evacuated on Saturday morning following a report of a suspicious object.
Police attended the scene at about 03.30 BST after the object was reported.
It has since been taken away for forensic examination and residents have returned to their homes.
Insp McCullough thanked the local community for their "understanding" while officers worked to make the area safe.
He appealed to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area to contact the police.