Doug Beattie endorsed as new Ulster Unionist Party leader
- Published
The Ulster Unionist Party's (UUP) council has unanimously ratified Doug Beattie as the party's new leader.
Members met virtually on Thursday evening to confirm Mr Beattie as Steve Aiken's successor.
Earlier this month, Mr Aiken announced his decision to step down as party leader after less than two years in the job. He said he had taken the party as far as he could.
Mr Beattie was the only candidate to run for the top post in the party.
The UUP - once led by Good Friday peace agreement negotiator and former NI first minister David Trimble - lost its Westminster seats in the 2017 general election.
Danny Kennedy, UUP chairman, said the ratification of Mr Beattie took place "at the conclusion of a very positive meeting of the Ulster Unionist Council this evening".
Mr Beattie, a retired Army captain who was first elected as an MLA in 2016, has said he is the right person to "rekindle the fortunes" of the party and give a clear vision for the future.
He said the party was a modernising one that wants to reach out by reforming its structures, bringing in more women and young people.
Mr Beattie is the third new leader of the Ulster Unionists since 2017, and the fifth in a decade.
The 55-year-old Upper Bann member of the Northern Ireland Assembly had been named as a potential leader in 2017 and 2019 - both times he opted not to run and supported Robin Swann and Mr Aiken respectively.
He had then argued that a leadership contest would have been a "distraction" from the wider issues of Brexit and elections.
Throughout his military career he served in Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq and Northern Ireland and was awarded a Military Cross for bravery during operations to retake the town of Garmsir in Helmand, Afghanistan.
He was also at one point posted to Berlin, where he guarded Adolf Hitler's former deputy Rudolph Hess in Spandau Prison.