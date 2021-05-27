Couple donate €30m to Trinity College Dublin
- Published
Trinity College Dublin (TCD) has received a €30m (£26m) donation from a former graduate and his wife.
Eric Kinsella, executive chairman of Jones Engineering group, and his wife Barbara made the donation, believed to be the largest philanthropic gift from individuals to any Irish university.
The money will go towards the first building on the new Trinity East campus at the Grand Canal Innovation District.
This will be the first new campus in TCD's 429-year history.
The campus will be 5.5 acres.
'Such national significance'
Mr Kinsella, a TCD graduate, and his wife have previously made significant contributions to TCD, including funding a multi-million euro 24-hour study facility in the university's Ussher Library.
They have also provided money for a programme of engineering scholarships for talented students.
The new E3 Research Institute (E3RI) will be used for large-scale research programmes in engineering, environment and emerging technologies, including a focus on sustainability, climate change, renewable energy, water and sustainable manufacturing.
Speaking to Irish broadcaster RTÉ, Mr Kinsella said he and his wife were "delighted to support a project of such national significance".
He added: "The new Trinity East campus will increase the prestige of our education and science sector internationally, will deliver research outputs in areas critical for future of our planet and will enable Trinity to expand its student body, giving new opportunities to young people throughout Ireland."
TCD Provost Dr Patrick Prendergast said it was "extremely grateful" for the donation.
"The development of Trinity East is a historic opportunity for a university which has existed on its main campus since 1592," he added.