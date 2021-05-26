Enniskillen: Man charged with terror offences
Police investigating activities linked to the dissident republican group, the Continuity IRA, have charged a man with terrorism offences.
The 42-year-old was charged by detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit.
The charges relate to the discovery of an improvised explosive device in the Lough Shore Path area of Enniskillen on 17 March.
He is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning.
A 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman arrested as part of the same investigation have been released.